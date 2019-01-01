OLEHENRIKSEN

Banana Bright Face Primer

A vitamin C-infused, illuminating face primer with banana powder-inspired pigments that delivers instant radiance while improving and extending makeup wear. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Dullness and Uneven Texture, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and PoresHighlighted Ingredients:- Vitamin C: Helps target visible signs of aging.- Banana Powder-inspired Pigments : Instantly illuminate.- Vitamin E: An antioxidant that helps nourish and condition skin; also helps stabilize the vitamin C in the formula. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Inspired by bestselling Banana Bright Eye Creme, this face primer creates a dewy, healthy-looking glowwhether it's applied under makeup, on top as a highlighter, or even worn alone. It also smooths skin and improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a perfected canvas for your Ole Glow®. Clinical Results: In an independent consumer study on 35 women, immediately after application:- 97% of users agree it instantly brightens dull skin- 94% of users agree it preps skin for makeup application- 91% of users agree it blurs and smooths skin- 91% of users agree it blurs the appearance of pores- 91% of users agree it provides a smooth base for foundation applicationIn an independent consumer study on 35 women, after 8 hours:- 94% of users agree it improves the look of makeup- 91% of users agree it made foundation look fresh longer- 89% of users agree it extends the wear of makeup