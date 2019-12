Ole Henriksen

Banana Bright Face Primer

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Inspired by bestselling Banana Bright Eye Creme, this face primer creates a dewy, healthy-looking glow—whether it's applied under makeup, on top as a highlighter, or even worn alone. It also smoothes skin and improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a perfected canvas for your Ole Glow®.A vitamin C illuminating face primer with banana powder-inspired pigments that delivers instant radiance while improving and extending makeup wear.