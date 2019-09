Ole Henriksen

Banana Bright™ Face Primer

£28.00

Inspired by bestselling Banana Bright Eye Creme, this face primer creates a dewy, healthy-looking glow—whether it's applied under makeup, on top as a highlighter, or even worn alone. It also smoothes skin and improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a perfected canvas for your Ole Glow®.A vitamin C illuminating face primer with banana powder-inspired pigments that delivers instant radiance while improving and extending makeup wear.~Can be worn alone, under makeup or dabbed on top of makeup as a highlight. ~For external use only. Use as directed. ~Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Squalane, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isododecane, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Mica, Coconut Alkanes, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Dilinoleic Acid/Propanediol Copolymer, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Cetearyl Methicone, Silica, Phenoxyethanol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Xylitylglucoside, Dimethicone/Vinyltrimethylsiloxysilicate Crosspolymer, Anhydroxylitol, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Stevioside, Polysilicone-11, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xylitol, Tocopherol, Parfum/Fragrance, Potassium Azeloyl Diglycinate, Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glucose, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Citrate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Hippophae Rhamnoides Extract, Lycium Barbarum Fruit Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, Ascorbic Acid, Aroma/Flavor, Sodium Chloride, Citral, Limonene, Linalool.