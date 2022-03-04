Ole Henriksen

Banana Bright™ Face Primer

Skincare + makeup come face to face. It’s lit. Meet Banana Bright Face Primer, the vitamin C-powered illuminating makeup primer that delivers instant radiance while improving and extending makeup wear. Inspired by the makeup artist must-have—“banana powder”—this subtly sunny makeup primer contains brightening pigments to bring radiance to the entire complexion. Whether it’s worn under makeup, mixed in with foundation, or even worn alone, Banana Bright Face Primer creates a dewy, healthy-looking glow. But that’s not all. The look of fine lines and wrinkles—instantly softened. Skin’s appearance—smoothed. With its soft-focus effect, this vegan brightening primer formula creates a luminous canvas for an Ole Glow® that lasts and lasts. Instantly brightens Improves and extends makeup wear Blurs imperfections Hydrates Vegan