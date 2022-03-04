Ole Henriksen

Banana Bright™ Eye Crème

$40.00 $28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ole Henriksen

Wake up before you makeup with your favorite under eye brightening cream. OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright eye cream brightens and instantly targets fine lines and wrinkles, delivering age-defying results. Collagen-boosted, it firms and deeply hydrates even as it feels deliciously lightweight making this your go to vitamin c eye cream that promises to help revive and illuminate the entire eye area over time. Inspired by the makeup artist must-have—“banana powder”—this sunny yellow brightening eye cream contains special pigments to instantly brighten and color-correct the eye area. But that’s not all: It creates a smooth, well-rested canvas and is proven to improve concealer wear. Dark circles—diminished. Crow’s-feet—conquered. Now, go conquer the day with your favorite OLEHENRIKSEN brightening eye cream®! Brightens Illuminates Color corrects Improves concealer wear