Ole Henriksen
Banana Bright™ Eye Crème
$40.00
At Ole Henriksen
Wake up before you makeup with your favorite under eye brightening cream. OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright eye cream brightens and instantly targets fine lines and wrinkles, delivering age-defying results. Collagen-boosted, it firms and deeply hydrates even as it feels deliciously lightweight making this your go to vitamin c eye cream that promises to help revive and illuminate the entire eye area over time. Inspired by the makeup artist must-have—“banana powder”—this sunny yellow brightening eye cream contains special pigments to instantly brighten and color-correct the eye area. But that’s not all: It creates a smooth, well-rested canvas and is proven to improve concealer wear. Dark circles—diminished. Crow’s-feet—conquered. Now, go conquer the day with your favorite OLEHENRIKSEN brightening eye cream®! Brightens Illuminates Color corrects Improves concealer wear