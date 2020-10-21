Bambüsi

THE EXCLUSIVE CHOICE FOR SERVING CHEESE: The key to enjoy slices of Italian Ricotta, English Cheddar, or French Vacherin with a glass of wine for holiday entertaining is to have our modern bamboo cheese board. Bordered by grooves that hold crackers, nuts, or olives and designed with a hidden drawer with four utensils, cheese knife. Bamboo-crafted tray makes a perfect serving board for entertaining guests. SPLENDID WITH PREMIUM CRAFTSMANSHIP: Bambüsi cheese tray is handmade with 100% quality bamboo material and superior quality. The nonporous surface of this natural cheese board makes the BEST choice for cheese lovers as it doesn’t stain or absorb odors. It’s a super speedy dinner tray for weeknights and spacious to add salty and sweet foods. Do not place in dishwasher COMPLETE CUTLERY SET FOR GOOD SLICING: The handy cutting knives that come with this bamboo cheese board cut through hard cheeses with minimal effort. They are made of high-quality stainless steel with bamboo handles that are easy to grip AN AWESOME GIFT IDEA: Bambusi cheese tray makes a great wedding gift, we’ve even seen it given as house warming presents, anniversary gifts, Christmas gift, thanksgiving plates, and birthday gifts FEEL SATISFIED OR MONEY BACK: At Bambusi, your satisfaction is what drive us to provide the highest quality products on the market. Our bamboo cheese boards are tailor-made with cheese lovers in mind that exceed current standards that go beyond expectations, if for any reason our product doesn’t live up your expectations, contact us for a replacement or a full refund