Bambu

Bambu Bamboo Straws

C$12.49

Buy Now Review It

At well.ca

Next time you're reaching for a straw, why not replace disposable ones with natural bamboo straws. No inks, no dyes, no more throw-away straws. bambu's reusable bamboo straws are durable, beautiful and cut from nature. Juice, ice tea, smoothies or cocktails, kombucha, whatever yours or your kids' favorite drink, a bamboo straw completes it. It's like drinking from nature. And bambu has included a handy cleaning brush to wash them out for years of use. Features: Reusable Biodegradable - and back to nature Set of 6 straws + cleaning brush