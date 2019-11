Welly

Bamboo Water Bottle

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

With a minimal design, but maximum features, this convenient water bottle from Welly is sure to get you through the day. With vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for a whole day, and a removable infuser to brew tea or add flavor, it has practically everything you need. Made with bamboo with a wide mouth to accommodate ice cubes.