Bamboo Wall-mounted Hamper

Laundry may not be fun to do, but our Bamboo Wall-Mounted Hamper makes it all a little better. A stylish way to stay organized, this hamper mounts to the wall, making it perfect for rooms where floor space is at a premium. 21"w x 8.3"d x 26.1"h. Bamboo in a Whitewashed finish. Lining included. Mounting hardware included. Imported.