Premier Housewares

Bamboo Viborg Round Stool

£23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Houzz

A contemporary style inspired by Scandinavian designs, the Viborg Round Stool is a fun addition to any space. Made of eco-friendly bamboo, the stable natural base contrasts with the round blue seat. This stool can also be used to display plants, pictures or other accessories. Fifty Five South is an industry-leading, luxury design brand that provides carefully curated, haute couture furniture.