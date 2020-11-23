Brooklyn Bedding

Bamboo Twill Sheets

Bamboo Twill Sheets owe their supreme softness and sheen to a disproportionate vertical weave of yarns, a technique complemented by the gentle hand of bamboo. Rayon from bamboo has inherent thermal regulating properties that help maintain your ideal body temperature throughout the sleep experience. Bamboo’s exceptional breathability enhances airflow, while superior moisture-wicking properties maintain optimal comfort. Naturally hypoallergenic materials promote an antimicrobial sleep environment that’s gentle on sensitive skin.