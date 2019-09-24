Grove Collaborative

Bamboo Straw Set

$6.95

Ditch plastic straws! 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. every day. Help reduce the amount of plastic ending up in our oceans by using these sustainable Bamboo Straws. Not only is bamboo sustainable but it is also naturally antibacterial, making it the perfect material for reusable straws. They come in an organic cotton pouch so they're easy for you to bring anywhere you go! Our Bamboo Straws are 8 inches long! Please note that because bamboo stalks do not grow perfectly uniformly, our Bamboo Straws may have a slight variance in shape!