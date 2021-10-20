United States
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Mattress Pad, Full
$199.00$159.20
At Cozy Earth
Temperature Regulating – feels the perfect temperature Thinner profile – Soft, light-weight, quiet protection Perfect for hot sleepers or humid climates Premium 100% viscose from bamboo fabric – OEKO TEX 100 - tested free of harmful chemicals Filling never shifts The world’s softest viscose from bamboo fabric and fiber guaranteed. Includes 1 Matress Pad Perfect for those who want a soft and cool sleeping pad 360 degree strong elastic for securing to mattress Deep-pocket Oversized to fit every type of bed and sleeper. 100% Viscose from Bamboo White color – no harmful dyes or excess chemicals.