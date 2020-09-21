Wegreeco

Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads

Attention:Please choose the seller store sold by Wegreeco when add to the cart to avoid some fake brand. Package: 16 pcs Bamboo makeup remover pads with 3 Bright color, and 1 laundry bag in one Pack. So some can be in the wash while you use the others. These 16 makeup remover pads are equivalent to 2000 disposable cottons. Remain Soft & Clean Face: Wegreeco make up remover pads are super fluffy and soft, great to successfully pull all of makeup, sunscreen,cosmetics out without any discomfort. It can be eye makeup remover, facial makeup remover, also works for eye shadow, mascara, lipstick, and More! If you are tried of using tons of expensive makeup remover, this kind of pad are great for you. A must have for makeup cleansing system. Cleanning Enthusiasts Alternative: It removes 100% of your make-up away with any makeup remover or soap, simply adding warm water to wet this makeup remover pad, gently removing makeup pads in a circular motion, and flipping cloth over and over until all makeup is removed, leaving your face instantly feeling fresh, soft, smooth and clean. These pads can be used up to 1000 times,you would be happy how meaningful you are doing. A simpler make-up removal method for you and our planet. Great for Home & Travel: If you want to transit into a Zero Waste lifestyle, these reusable facial cleansing cloths are an ideal choice for you. These palm sized wash cloths fit in your hand are lightweight, portable, easy convenient to use, and you can keep some in your travel bag,gym, purse or overnight bag and some at home. Create less waste and maintain you are a attractive person. Gentle Enough for Most People: These makeup remover magic cloth is suitable for dry or oily style and delicate eye area. The super soft and amazingly effective makeup remover cloth can be used for men, women even for babies! Great for self-use or as a gift. New easier remove way! Give these a try you won't regret it !