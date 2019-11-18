Ettitude

Bamboo Lyocell Sleep Shirt

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ettitude

Crafted from 100% Organic Bamboo Lyocell fabric, which is silky and smooth, this women's Sleep Shirt is perfect for lounging around at home. Cool and comfortable, this Sleep Shirt features long sleeves and contrasting piping. With a button-down front, collar, front pocket and a curved hemline, this loose fit sleep shirt is extremely breathable, moisture wicking and hypoallergenic. Available in white, pink, navy and black. 372 gal. of water saved compared to cotton.