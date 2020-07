Ettitude

Bamboo Lyocell Short Sleeve Pj Shirt

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ettitude

Slip into pajamas so silky-smooth, they’re the next best thing to wearing nothing at all. Fashioned from our signature CleanBamboo™, this Short Sleeve PJ Shirt looks as cool as it feels against your skin. With classic tailoring and contrast piping, it’s going out-worthy, but mostly loves to lounge. Make it a match with our matching PJ Shorts.