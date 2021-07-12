Artmalle

Bamboo Laptop Desk

【MULTI-USE BED DESK】The laptop tray always plenty of space for you to enjoy your book, laptop and breakfast in bed or on the sofa.Can also be used as a writing desk for kids or standing desk for office workers. 【ADJUSTABLE BED TRAY】The bamboo desk has 5 adjustable slots,which will give you 5 tilting angles good for various viewing,9-13. 5 inch Height adjust range fits people of different heights. 【HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL】 This bamboo bed tray finished by 100% natural environment friendly and sturdy bamboo board,more sturdy than plastic stand,don't worry about wear or deformation. 【CONVENIENT STORAGE AND COOLING DESIGN】Small storage drawer for sort out pen, flash disk, paper clips etc;Foldable and extented legs for fold flat to storage;The surface is beautifully hollowed out to make it easier for your laptop to dissipate heat. 【PREASSEMBLED & WORRY-FREE】No assembly required,Feel free to reach to our customer service if you have any trouble with this laptop desk tray, your satisfaction is our priority.