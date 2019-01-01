panDoo

Bamboo Kitchen Roll

£13.27

Is cleaning up a mess with disposable paper towels doing more harm than good? Although it is more convenient just to throw soiled paper towels in the trash, it might not be doing the planet any good. A huge percentage of garbage is made up of used tissue paper, baby wipes, and kitchen paper towels. While some are non-biodegradable, some require cut trees to be manufactured. It is still not too late. We can do something to help the planet out. Clean up the mess in your kitchen while helping save the planet with the Pandoo Bamboo Kitchen Roll! We at Pandoo strive to make a difference by creating eco-friendly products. We designed the washable bamboo kitchen towels to help minimize the amount of trash that makes its way to the landfill. Each sheet of our kitchen roll is 100% bamboo fibre. Aside from being made of a sustainable material, it is more durable as it can withstand over a hundred washings. With every wash, it becomes softer and more absorbent, making it more functional each and every time. You can use it anywhere in the house, whether it is to clean, wipe, polish, or dust. The Pandoo bamboo towels also help make your home cleaner and bacteria-free. Bamboo is naturally resistant to mould so you can guarantee that you will be reusing clean and hypoallergenic kitchen towels in your home. When you are done using your towels, just toss them in the washer and allow them to air-dry. Store them somewhere accessible for easy cleaning when needed.