Welly

Bamboo Infuser Travel Bottle

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Details This bamboo infuser travel mug is a beautiful way to stay hydrated and give back, while also getting a flavor boost. A removable infuser holds fruit or brews loose leaf tea right in the bottle. Temperature-regulating vacuum-insulated stainless steel is paired with a bamboo finish to lend an eco-friendly touch, and each bottle benefits clean water programs. Instructions: If brewing tea, place loose-leaf tea on top of infuser, pour over hot water, remove infuser and enjoy. To infuse water, remove infuser, drop in fruit, pour in water, replace infuser, and enjoy Keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 6 hours Fits standard cup holders Wide mouth makes for easy cleaning and fits ice cubes 3% of sales toward clean water projects in developing countries through partnership with charity: water Please note: Hot drinks can scald. Make sure beverage is at drinkable temperature before sipping Made in China