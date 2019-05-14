COPREE

Bamboo Garment Rack With Top Shelf & 2-tier Shoe Storage

$88.99

Buy Now Review It

This fits your -. Multifunctional Applications - This clothes stand equipped with top rod and 3 tiers storage shelf to constitute top storage area, clothes area, mid storage area and shoes area for any clothes in Hallway, bedroom, living room, balcony, office and shop, as you wish . Premium Quality Construction - This clothes hanging rack is made of phyllostachys pubescens. High hardness, high decay resistance and ECO healthy, which means this rack isn’t easy to damage and don't consume forest resources . Attractive Sturdy Standing - Double triangular frame and thickened foot would are the great guarantee of stability. Meanwhile the natural color with richer life flavor, adds an elegant and stunning display to your home . Considerate Details Design - Top rod provides 43.3” sufficient space to hang any long pants, overcoats and dresses- Sunken screw holes and well polished bamboo to prevent any scratches of your family- Powerful functional area division, providing a great bearing capacity . Easy to Assemble - We have been prepared a clear easy straightforward instruction and Installation tool in the package, additional tools no required.You can easily complete the assembly by referring to the installation manual .