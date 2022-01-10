PearlBar

Have you ever dreamed of a Sonic-powered Electric Toothbrush with biodegradable bamboo brush heads that DON'T have to end up in a landfill? So have we. And we haven't just dreamed about it. We've done it. With five brushing modes at up to 35,000 pulses per minute, (including one for whitening and one specifically for sensitive gums) it offers a premium clean without taxing the environment. Not only will it give you your brightest smile yet, but it'll make the planet happy too. With a USB charging base, it's a breeze to use at home or on the go.