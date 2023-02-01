Silvi

Bamboo Duvet Cover

$145.00 $73.00

Buy Now Review It

At Silvi

Treat yourself to stimulation elation as this bullet vibe propels you over the brink with military efficiency. Packing 10 delectable functions into its expertly crafted form, the Lovehoney Magic Bullet is a climax machine made for your pleasure. Powerful vibrations travel along your bullet's length, with 3 speeds and 7 patterns to choose from. Tapered at the tip, it offers precise clitoral stimulation that's bang on the money. Get gorgeous glide by slathering the bullet with water-based lubricant before use. Please note: for external use only. Not for anal use.