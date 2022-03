Cozy Earth

Bamboo Duvet Cover

$299.00 $239.20

Buy Now Review It

At Cozy Earth

Made from Viscose from Bamboo Oprah described our buttery soft bedding as the “softest EVER” Breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that feels degrees cooler than cotton - Never worry about hot flashes again! Machine washable enhanced weave made to last and never pill! We pride ourselves on the ethical production of all products Certified Green by: