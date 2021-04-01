Novayeah Direct

Bamboo Cutting Board With 4 Containers

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

EASY to ORGANIZE and COLLECT- This chopping board comes with 4 PET organizer trays, which are durable, light, easy to move and dishwasher. The cutting board also features integrated juice grooves to catch excess juices and dripping from spilling onto your counter or table. NATURAL BAMBOO BOARD- The compartment board is made from untreated bamboo that is free from chemicals, water-resistant, easy to cleanup. The bamboo board is covered with edible oil that acts as a barrier for the bamboo, avoiding moisture efficiently. LEFT OR RIGHT HANDED- This chopping station is perfectly available for right or left-handed users, just turn the carving board over and rearrange the trays. Meanwhile, with the updated design of the built-in handle, the process of pattern conversion becomes so easy! WIDE DROP ZONE- The cutting board with trays is built to cut cheese, meat, chop veggies, or prep dishes. After you chop them, slide them into tray through the large opening. By using these trays, you could cut kinds of food while leaving the countertop mess-free. 1 YEAR WARRANTY & GREAT GIFT IDEA- The professional bamboo cutting board makes a perfect gift for any occasion. Simply return if it doesn’t meet all your expectations. 100% money-back guarantee. Bamboo Cutting Board with 4 Trays, Large Chopping Board with Juice Grooves, Easy-grip Handles & Food Sliding Opening, Carving Board with Trays for Food Storage, Transport and Cleanup Features: ⭐Nature Bamboo Material ⭐4 Sliding Drawer Trays ⭐Juice Grooves ⭐Food Sliding Opening ⭐Compatible for Right or Left Handed Users ⭐Indented Handles ⭐Smooth Round Corners Specification: ·Material: Natural Bamboo ·Color: Natural Color ·Product Size: 15.7''L x 10.2''W x 3.7''H (40 x 26 x 9.5cm) ·Product Weight: 6.3lb (2.8kg) Package Includes: 1 x Bamboo Cutting Board 4 x PET Storage Trays Tip: If there are any problems with the chopping board, please feel free to contact us, we will do our best to deal with it.