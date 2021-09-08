Green + Kind

Bamboo Cutlery Set

$19.95

At Flora & Fauna

Green + Kind Bamboo Cutlery in a Handy Linen Roll-Up Pouch Natural, bamboo reusable cutlery to replace disposable cutlery. It includes a knife, fork, spoon, chopsticks, bamboo straw and cleaning brush. It comes in a handy Green + Kind roll-up pouch with press stud close. Packaged as is with a paper tag. Length 20cm max - cutlery. 23cm - pouch. Due to the natural nature of the wood they do vary in colour. Country of Origin: China Green + Kind is founded by us folk at Flora & Fauna. Green + Kind focus on ethical products that have minimal impact on the environment but are also good for us. Green + Kind believe there are better alternatives to things we use every day and they like to do it with a twist. Green + Kind are heavily focused on conservation whether that be marine, animal or the environment. With these toothbrushes Green + Kind proudly sponsor Sea Shepherd to help with marine conservation and 50c from each toothbrush holder goes to Sea Shepherd.