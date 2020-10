Bamboozle

Whether you’re a composting pro or just thinking about getting into it, it’s always a little disheartening to buy more plastic when you’re trying to create less trash. Thankfully, Bamboozle’s compost bin is made of biodegradable and durable bamboo fibers—in other words, it’ll last for ages and have a low impact when its composting days are over.