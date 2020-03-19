MobileVision

Bamboo Charging Station & Multi Device Organizer

$39.95

Enjoy a Slimmer version of the top-rated MobileVision Bamboo Charging Dock for multiple devices and tech gadgets. Organize your laptop, multiple tablets, and at least 3 smartphones while they charge. Ideal for clearing up necessary desktop and counter top space. Charging your devices is now even easier with the lid's center cutout extending through to the 3rd divider and allowing for more options for accommodating your devices' charging cable and devices' charging ports, Strong magnets keep your lid in place and phones and tablets secure while they power up Center base allows for more room and more options while choosing your favorite USB power strip or multi device USB hub to pair with the device organizer. Product dimensions: 10” x 6.5” x 9” (25.5 cm x 16.5 cm x 23 cm) Our universal charging station works seamlessly with Apple iOS, Android, Windows and other platforms. Charge nearly any USB powered device, whether it's a smartphone, tablet, e-Reader or gaming controller. Compatible devices include: Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, and all previous models, Apple iPad (All Versions); Samsung Note 8, Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus/ S7/ S7 Edge, Galaxy Tab, and all previous versions, LG, Google Pixel / Nexus, and HTC One. A trusted MobileVision branded product licensed under US Patent # 6,982.542. Friendly and responsive Customer Service team that aims at creating a positive shopping experience for you. For any questions or concerns, please contact us by phone or email anytime. (Contact details located in product description) Enjoy the top-ranking MobileVision Bamboo Universal Multi-Device Charging Organizer in a new slimmer design. With all the same great features of the Original Bamboo Stand, this slimmer version (measuring 10 x 6.5 x 9 inches) still offers dividers to separate your multiple devices while they charge and a base spacious enough to hide cords with a multi device charging strip or USB hub. Charge and organize devices even easier with the extended center cutout now reaching through to the third slot divider