Bamboo Charging Station For Multiple Devices

5 port USB Charger & 6 pack Charge Cable: The charger can also be used separately, which is relatively small and easy to carry. 5 USB output ports are provided to charge up to 5 devices simultaneous. PERFECT for Suitable for a wide range of occasions, such as offices, school, home, parties, BBQs, and outdoor activities like camping, mountain Climbing, picnics, long plane flights, road trips etc Fashion Creative Design: Magnetic Wide base - allows you to hide all cables and power strips or USB hubs and USB chargers and keep the cables neatly and save space. Mobile watch stand & earbuds magnetic stand- you can arbitrarily place your smartwatch and earbuds thus it is space-saving and charging easily Multi-device Organizer: Pezin & Hulin bamboo charging station stand can hold up to 8 devices, simultaneous maintaining your devices in order and helps to clean up the stacking device charging Suitable for Multi Occasions: This charging station is larger than the other, and is simple and practical with great storage and organizing capabilities. It is ideal for corporate meeting rooms, classrooms, restaurants, hotels and families with multiple technical devices and to keep it Anywhere neat What You Get: Pezin & Hulin bamboo charging stand, smartwatch stand, earbuds stand, 5-port USB wall charger, 6 pack Charge Cable(Included 3* 1OS cables, 2* Android cables, and 1* Type-C cable). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact us, we will reply to you Within 12 hours and help you solve any problem