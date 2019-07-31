Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Bed Bath & Beyond

Bamboo Bunk Bed Shelf

$17.98
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Solve the "lack of a night table" problem of sleeping in the top bunk with this innovative Bamboo Bunk Bed Shelf. Attaching to the bed frame or end rails, the fully adjustable shelf holds up to 25 pounds.
Featured in 1 story
Dorm Storage Items That Will Keep You Organized
by Olivia Harrison