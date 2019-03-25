Xenjoi

Bamboo Bathtub Tray With Mirror

This Premium Bamboo Bathtub Caddy / Bath Tub Tray with Mirror is the perfect addition to your modern, stylish bathroom.-- FEATURES --Beautifully constructed with 100% natural bamboo .Sides can extend from 29" closed to 42.5" fully extended which is long enough to fit most tubs (including corner and clawfoot tubs).Fold down mirror doubles as a strong and sturdy support for your reading book, iPad or tablet. Anti slip, gripping silicone on the expanding ends also provides scratch protection for the tub.Secure slot to hold a wine glass.Candle, coffee mug, soap or bath bomb holder with drainage holes. Slot for a cell phone or iPad mini.TWO removable shelves to store everything you might need in the tub. Strong base with deep indents to hold your book, iPad or tablet in place.TWO coats of mildew resistant, waterproof lacquer to protect the natural bamboo wood.Beautiful box makes it a perfect gift for your mom, dad, wife, husband, daughter or that special person in your life for their birthday, Christmas or anniversary present.-- ADD A TOUCH OF STYLE TO YOUR BATHROOM TODAY ---- Proudly supporting breast cancer research with $1 from every caddy sold being donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation --