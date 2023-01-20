Pristine Bamboo

Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

$48.99 $43.99

Buy Now Review It

Perfect Gift for Everyone: For those who enjoy uninterrupted relaxation, our bamboo bathtub tray is the perfect present for moms, women or men who need some well-deserved “me” time. Featuring compartments to hold a book, candles, wine glass, cell phone, and more. Non-Slip Bathtub Book Holder: Prevent accidents with the silicone grip bottoms that keep this portable bamboo bathtub tray in place on a ceramic or cast iron bathtub, even sides with a narrow ‘lip’. Adjustable to fit a small bathtub to a large garden tub Expandable Bathtub Tray: This adjustable bath board for tub expands from 29.5 to 43 inches in width, making it suitable for all standard bathtub sizes. Perfect for bathrooms with minimal counter space. Multipurpose with Different Reading Angles: This beautiful over-the-tub caddy has a removable book holder with a water-resistant cover and 3 reading angles. It also features a smartphone holder, spill-proof wine glass slot and a multipurpose, detachable vanity tray. Our Promise of Excellence: We leverage only premium, sustainably grown and harvested bamboo, hand selected for its thickness, durability and grain. We are so confident in the quality of our bathtub caddy tray that we provide complete satisfaction and luxury that you truly deserve.