VaeFae

Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

$36.99 $27.74

Buy Now Review It

Bamboo 【100% Natural Moso Bamboo】 Each bathtub tray is an aggregation of high end design, covered with a thin protective coat of varnish, natural bamboo construction and high standard craftsmanship 【Optimized Bath Organizer】 Our versatile bathtub caddy tray is designed with a foldable stand for book and iPad, special slot for wine glass, another round compartment for candle and bottle, and a sliding tray with draining holes for towel and soap. Perfect to hold all your bath stuff 【Fits Most Bathtub】 This bath tray with expandable handles can be adjusted for both single tub and double tub, suitable for 1 or 2 person enjoying luxury long bath together 【Gift for Yourself and Loved Ones】 Taking a comfortable bath after a long day is a sense of ceremony. Bring joy to your daily life and share with people around you 【MONEY BACK GUARANTEE】 Based on our factory quality control and customer service, every bath tray comes with a satisfaction guarantee to ensure your peace of mind. If you think that It's not what you want, we will be glad to give you a full refund