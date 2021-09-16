Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Free People
Bambi Girl Midi Dress
$168.00
$69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
The perfect blend of classic and contemporary, this effortless midi dress features a defined collar and smocked detailing at bust for added dimension.
More from Free People
Free People
Harmony Jumpsuit
BUY
$199.95
$298.00
Free People
Free People
Clean Linen One-piece
BUY
$99.95
$128.00
Free People
Free People
Acing It Mini Skirt
BUY
$29.95
$50.00
Free People
Free People
Sunday Stroll Maxi Dress
BUY
$119.95
$168.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted