L'Oreal Paris

Bambi Eye Washable Mascara

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Open your eyes to Bambi Eye Mascara and discover an instant eye-opening result that volumizes and curls each lash. Bambi Eye's black velvety washable formula glides on smoothly for lifted, elongated lashes, without clumps. The unique Wide-Eyed Brush features long and short bristles to separate and coat every lash. 4 out of 5* women saw bigger, wide-open eyes with Bambi. 90%* agreed it does not clump upon application. Lifted, curled lashes and plenty of definition for a wide, open-eyed effect are just a few swipes away with Bambi Eye Mascara.*In a consumer test for Bambi Washable MascaraComb the wide-eyed mascara brush from the base to the tip of your lashes. Apply just a few swipes or build on additional layers to achieve your desired lash look. Removes easily with soap and water. Ophthalmologist and allergy tested.