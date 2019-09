Article.

This pouf is a fun way to add pattern to any room. Inspired by the motifs seen on African mudcloth, these graphic poufs are meticulously handwoven. A sturdy fabric bottom to minimize sliding makes this pouf great for spare seating or a soft place for feet in front of sofas and chairs. Color and size of patterns may differ slightly as every pouf is handmade.