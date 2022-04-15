Breakwater Bay

Your outdoor retreat is beautifully furnished with this lightweight yet surprisingly sturdy acacia wood bistro ensemble. Solid anti-rust steel frames and weather-proof oil-sealed wood slats endure the elements to provide comfort in a classic style that complements any outdoor setting. Enjoy a game of cards or a light lunch then fold up all three pieces for easy storage in winter.