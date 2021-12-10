Marc Fisher

Balsan Bootie

$99.00 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

At DSW

DESCRIPTION There's nothing the Balsan bootie from Marc Fisher won't complement. This ankle boot features a stretchy design that hugs your foot and is lifted with a covered block heel for added drama. Click here for Boot Measuring Guide. Item # 513886 UPC # 195607723596 FEATURES Textile upper Inside zipper closure Almond toe Fabric lining Padded footbed Approx. 4.5" shaft height Approx. 8" leg opening 3" covered block heel Synthetic sole Imported