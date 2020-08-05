Ilia

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

$26.00

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil This Product Is: A tinted lip oil that helps to moisturize and visibly plump lips Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil is packed with hyaluronic acid and powerful botanicals to help visibly plump and moisturize lips. This lip oil leaves lips soft, smooth, and never sticky, with a natural glossy sheen in a wash of color. Wear alone or on top of your favorite lip color for a surge of moisture and a glossy finish. Shop Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil in 6 Colors: Only You: Neutral nudePetals: Tropical pinkTahiti: Burnt coralMaybe Violet: Soft lavenderSaint: Rustic orangeLinger: Berry mauve