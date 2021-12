Glossier

Balm Dotcom Trio

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

Choose three from Original (which doubles as a skin salve) or other flavored formulas (Mint and Coconut go on clear, while the others give a sheer tint) Formulated with nature’s heavy duty moisturizers—Castor Oil, Beeswax, and Lanolin—with a dense, waxy texture that stays in place to seal in moisture Throw one in your purse, keep one in your desk drawer, and stash in your glove compartment (as one does)