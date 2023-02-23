Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Glossier
Balm Dotcom Lip Balm And Skin Salve
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Ethique
Pepped Up Nourishing Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Ethique
Nectar Unscented Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Ethique
Sugarplum Nourishing Tinted Lip Balm
BUY
$8.50
Ethique
Cosmedix
Enhance Lip-plumping Mask Am/pm
BUY
$30.00
Cosmedix
More from Glossier
Glossier
Priming Moisturizer Lightweight Buildable Face Cream
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Glossier
Invisible Shield Water-gel Transparent Sunscreen Spf 35
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Glossier
After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Glossier
Futuredew Facial Oil-serum Hybrid
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
More from Skin Care
Glossier
Priming Moisturizer Lightweight Buildable Face Cream
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Glossier
Invisible Shield Water-gel Transparent Sunscreen Spf 35
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Glossier
After Baume Moisture Barrier Recovery Cream
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Glossier
Milky Jelly Gentle Gel Face Cleanser
BUY
$19.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted