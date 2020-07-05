Glossier

Balm Dotcom, Coconut

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

__What it is:__ A hydrating lip balm packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chafed skin—in original or seven fun flavors__Why it’s special:__- Choose from Original (which doubles as a skin salve) or seven flavored formulas (Mint and Coconut go on clear, while the others give a sheer tint)- Formulated with nature’s heavy-duty moisturizers: Castor Oil, Beeswax, and Lanolin- Dense, waxy texture stays in place to seal in moisture- Leaves lips looking smooth and hydrated, not shiny