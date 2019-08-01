Glossier

A hydrating, multipurpose lip balm and skin salve that’s packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chafed skin. The dense, waxy texture stays in place to seal in moisture. Opt for Original, or choose from seven mood-enhancing flavors: Birthday (inspired by Milk Bar’s famous cake, with a subtle shimmer), Rose (with a barely-there pink tint), Cherry (with a sheer red tint), Mint, Coconut, Mango (with a translucent coral tint), and Berry (with a sheer berry tint).