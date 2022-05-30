Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Glossier
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
BUY
£10.00
Glossier
Tatcha
Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm
BUY
£28.00
Space NK
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
BUY
$9.60
$12.00
Glossier
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
BUY
$9.60
$12.00
Glossier
More from Glossier
Glossier
Glossier You
BUY
£45.00
Glossier
Glossier
Milky Jelly Cleanser
BUY
£15.00
Glossier
Glossier
Solar Paint
BUY
£17.00
Glossier
Glossier
Lash Slick
BUY
£14.00
Glossier
More from Skin Care
CeraVe
Moisturising Cream Pot With Ceramides For Dry Skin
BUY
£12.80
£16.00
LookFantastic
Dr. Jart+
Ceramidin Eye Cream
BUY
£27.00
Cult Beauty
Olay Regenerist
Collagen Peptide 24 Eye Cream Without Fragrance
BUY
£17.99
£34.99
Boots
Biossance
Squalane And Peptide Eye Gel
BUY
£42.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted