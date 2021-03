H&M

Balloon-sleeved Dress

£17.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Short dress in woven fabric with a round neckline and a small opening with a covered button at the back of the neck. 3/4-length balloon sleeves with a puff at the shoulders and narrow elastication at the cuffs. Unlined. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size XL Composition Viscose 60%, Lyocell 23%, Polyamide 17% Art. No. 0939358005 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large