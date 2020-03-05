The Drop

Balloon-sleeve Wrap Mini Dress

$59.90

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported Machine Wash Made of a medium-weight, non-stretch cotton poplin This functional wrap dress features a lapel collar, gathered drop shoulders, voluminous long sleeves, and elasticated cuffs Sai is 5'4"/163 cm and wearing a size XXS. This XXS dress is 35"/89 cm long Loose-Fit: designed for comfort "The saffron color of this wrap dress makes it perfect for an exotic vacation, but it’s also super cute for bopping around the city. You can dress it up with stilettos and jewelry or keep it casual with slides and a pair of sunglasses. Push up the sleeves to accentuate the volume and give it that ultimate cool girl feel." -@scoutthecity The Drop partners with international influencers to design of-the-moment collections that could release at any instant-and are gone in 30 hours or less. Pair these designs with everyday pieces from Staples by The Drop to create your own desirable look.