Alfani

Balloon-sleeve Blouse

$59.50 $8.56

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Balloon sleeves give this Alfani blouse stand-out style. Dress it for work, parties and everything in between. Created for Macy's Imported Point collar; front button closures Short balloon sleeves Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11761450 Size & Fit Approx. 25-1/2" long Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing size small Materials & Care Cotton/spandex Machine washable