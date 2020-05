Topshop

Balloon Roll Hem White Denim Shorts

$43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

These white pleated roll hem Mom balloon style denim shorts are made for spring summer days. Pair a cute crop top to the mix for effortless style points. Contains organic cotton, which is grown without the use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides and Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and has a lower impact on the environment. 100% Cotton Organic. Machine wash.