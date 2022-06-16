Universal Thread

Balloon Long Sleeve Dress

$29.99 $25.49

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton Garment Length: Maxi Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Boat Total Garment Length: 52 Inches Garment Details: Side Pocket Garment sleeve style: Balloon Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 83903475 UPC: 195995239952 Item Number (DPCI): 013-09-1402 Origin: Imported Description Add a carefree, casual piece to your dress wardrobe with the Balloon Long-Sleeve Dress from Universal Thread™. Tailored in a solid hue for versatile styling, this 100% cotton maxi dress is finished with a boat neckline and a high waist that create a charming casual look. Balloon sleeves with elastic cuffs add to the flowy look, while a side inner pocket gives you a place to stash small items. Simply pair it with any style of footwear, a jean jacket and hoops to complete your wear-it-anywhere ensemble. Universal Thread™: The denim collection that's true to you. Recycled Cotton We designed this product using at least 20% recycled cotton (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.