Agolde

Balloon High-rise Tapered Jeans

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

AGOLDE's 'Balloon' jeans are so-called after their voluminous tapered legs. Cut to sit high on the waist, they're made from structured organic cotton-denim that's washed in a 'Black Tea' rinse. Wear yours with anything from slogan T-shirts to chunky knits.